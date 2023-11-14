Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Anniversary: Best Moments From The Wedding Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveiled glimpses from their wedding during their appearance on Koffee With Karan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ranveer Singh's speech for Deepika Padukone.
This gesture from Ranveer that is winning hearts!
When Deepika says, "No peeping!" because Ranveer isn't supposed to see her.
When Ranveer asks Deepika to stay by his side forever.
How can one not love the way Ranveer looks at Deepika Padukone?
Ranveer Singh celebrates after Deepika Padukone puts a ring on his finger.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose with the paps.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dance together.
This beautiful ceremony from their wedding festivities.
Deepika Padukone's father talks about Ranveer Singh.
After having tied the knot in 2018, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their wedding video during their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8.
The Wedding Filmer also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “It wasn’t just about documenting their wedding, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they’re held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time.”
Like the caption suggests, the video is filled with candid moments of love and affection. From the way Ranveer Singh looks at Deepika Padukone to the latter’s father saying the former will bring ‘some life’ into his family, here are some of the most candid and heartwarming moments from the video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)