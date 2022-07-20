Kajol Announces Her Debut OTT Web Series Adapted From ‘The Good Wife'

Kajol announces her OTT web series debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Bollywood actor Kajol recently announced her maiden OTT web series project with Disney+ Hotstar on 18 July. The show is said to be an Indian adaptation of the American series called The Good Wife starring Alicia Florrick, as per a report by Pinkvilla. While the show has already gone on floors in Mumbai, its title is yet to be decided.
Kajol made her OTT debut with Netflix's film Tribhanga.
Taking to social media, the Dilwale actor shared the announcement with her fans and tweeted, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. (Something is happening, you won't understand) Can you guess what we're up to?"
In the video, we can see Kajol donned in an all-red attire. The actor shares that she is soon going to be on Disney+ Hotstar with her upcoming show.
Continuing the report, Kajol will be adapting the role of Alicia Florrick who plays a lawyer in The Good Wife. In a statement shared by the streamer, Kajol shared, "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And, after following cool shows like Rudra and Aarya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."
The Good Wife centres on the life of Alicia Florrick, a lawyer who returns to her legal profession again after her husband's infamous public sex and political corruption scadal. The political drama ran from September 2009 to May 2016.
