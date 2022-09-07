Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka To Make Their OTT Debut With Prime Video's Hush Hush

Taking to social media, Prime Video shared the first look poster of the upcoming thriller drama, and wrote, "wanted to make some noise coz it's announcement day, but we'd rather keep it hushhh #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22."

In a separate announcement post the OTT platform revealed the premise of the of show and wrote, "#HushHushOnPrime: Get ready to expect the unexpected. The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives. #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou."