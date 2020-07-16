Here's What Soha Ali Khan is Worried About During Lockdown
Soha Ali Khan on challenges of parenting during the coronavirus lockdown.
Soha Ali Khan is a mother to a toddler, and like countless other moms she too has been facing a lot of challenges during the coronavirus lockdown. She speaks to The Quint about her worries and how she has been dealing with them.
The actor says that because Inaaya can communicate now, it’s much easier to explain to her why people are being unable to step out of their homes. Soha also says that Inaaya is enjoying her time indoors as she has the company of both her parents all the time.
However, what worries Soha the most is that Inaaya's social and developmental skills can be hampered as she isn't being able to meet friends or go to school. She thinks that while technology is keeping all of us connected she still prefers staying away from it and believes in the magic of a hug. Another thing that had been a matter of concern was whether Inaaya was getting a proper nutrition at a time when it's of utmost importance that everyone stays healthy. She talks about her favourite snack and even has some tips to build immunity in kids.
Among other things, Soha also weighed in on the rape and death threats women are being subjected to on social media. She says that she hardly reads comments as they can be really harsh. While she is open to criticism, Soha makes it clear it’s not okay to give violent threats.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
