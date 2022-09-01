'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2' Trailer: Expect More Scams & Unseen Threats

The trailer of Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 is out.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Netflix released the trailer of the second season of its 2020 popular crime drama series, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Thursday, 1 September. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the season 2 of the show introduces two new characters — Seema Pahwa as Ganga Devi and Ravi Chahal. While, Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pashkar, Monika Panwar, Aksha Pardasany and Amit Sial reprise their respective roles in the show.
The trailer of the second season looks gripping as it shows glipmses of the phishing world expanding, bringing in more scams and unseen threats. Based on true crime-incidents, the series tries to show how young scamsters have developed and diversified phishing in Jamtara.
In the trailer, Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastav), and his older cousin Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), and Gudiya confront local politician Brajesh Bhaan, in the face of insurmountable odds, politics, and an unquenchable desire for power.
Sharing the new trailer on social media, Netflix wrote, "Congratulations, your account has been selected to view the Jamtara trailer. Use OTP, "love you admin" in the comments. #JamtaraOnNetflix."
Talking about the premise of the upcoming season of the crime drama, Soumendra shared, "Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code. A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible.This season we’ll witness our favorites fight back much like ‘David’, trying to take on Goliath (Brajesh). Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, falls through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well.”
The season 2 of Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega will be available for streaming on Netflix, from 23 September.