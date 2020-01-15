Great Performances Make up for the Simple Writing in ‘Jamtara’

The whole nexus is led by two cousins, Sunny and Rocky. As bountiful sums land on their laps, their greed crosses boundaries. And when money is involved, can politics be far behind?

Local politician Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sial) has an eagle eye on their flourishing business and he too wants his share of the pie. However, there’s a roadblock - the morally upright Superintendent of Police, Dolly Sahu (Aksha Pardasany). She pledges to put an end to the phishing scam, but Brajesh is a step ahead. He asks the ‘gang’ to join hands with him, promising to ‘protect’ them from the police when the need arises. While Rocky is ready to barter his soul, Sunny has other plans. This leads to a rift between the duo.