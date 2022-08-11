‘He Looks Small In Front Of Her’: Sima Taparia On Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Sima was not impressed to which Nadia took the example of Priyanka and Nick. Sima was quick to respond with a, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell them,”

She also added, “Just they have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

This led to Nadia laughing.

Indian Matchmaking is currently streaming on Netflix.