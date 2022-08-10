13 Thoughts on 'Indian Matchmaking 2': Of Matches, Curses, Dates & More
'Indian Matchmaking' season 2 is streaming on Netflix.
The conversation surrounding weddings and wedding criteria in India have often involved discussions around casteism, misogyny, and classism, to name a few. These are also criticisms that were hurled at the first season of Indian Matchmaking. Now, the matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia is back for a second season.
Here are some honest thoughts I had about the show:
1. Everyone’s ‘Sima aunty’ might have evolved in her approach a little– she’s now asking everyone to adjust, regardless of gender.
2. There is the underwhelming realisation that arranged marriages can be much tougher and darker than shown on the show…but how do these criteria get even more complicated with every season? Turns out I might be un-marriable since I’m not 6 ft tall.
3. If you were like, ‘They probably took notes after last time’, you are wrong. While ‘fair’ and ‘caste’ are mentioned lesser, some of the attributes people are looking for are still pretty questionable.
Also, I had to Google what a 'lacto-ovo semi vegetarian' is and now my algorithm is screwed.
4. I had barely adjusted to Indian Matchmaking 2 when I found out that someone has apparently been cursed and that is why he can’t find matches.
I need to hire that face-reader because maybe he can tell my friends my personality is not the problem.
5. When this one man talked about chickens for a while, Sima aunty’s face was essentially how I felt. Isse accha toh ajeebo gareeb criteria hi bata do.
6. Also, Sima Taparia doesn’t approve of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra so that’s…a thing. However, she did make a great point, “Even if he was Nick, I don’t think Priyanka would shift to his chicken factory”.
7. I have to appreciate how dedicated Sima is to her profession though. People are calling her home, throwing her parties, video calling her, calling her to complain, and she is always there. I, personally, could never.
8. Someone check on Nadia! One moment she’s having the time of her life and the next everything's falling apart. She might be one of god’s strongest soldiers but he really is sending her some tough battles.
Though, I hope Shekar finds the person he's looking for. What an adorable man!
9. Sab apna apna kuch kar rahe hai. One thing season 2 does is tell you that Sima aunty really doesn’t care how someone finds someone, as long as they are ‘serious for marriage’. Sima’s matches might not work but her process never fails.
10. More than once, a match for a man involved a conversation about his mother and I'm really just...speechless. Concerned. Worried. Wary, if you will.
11. I cannot deal with how much money these people have. If I see one more walk-in closet, I will need a couple of mimosas myself.
12. There's a lot wrong with the show but honestly, the women on the show, be it Aparna or Nadia or Viral are all kind of badass. Even the people who find their matches seem happy so that's adorable (once again God, I see what you're doing for others).
13. Pro tip: Make a bingo about things you believe about relationships and things to look for in a partner. If you cross more than 50% out during Indian Matchmaking, it’s time for therapy.
