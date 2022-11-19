Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal & Kiara Advani Film Gets A Release Date

Vicky Kaushal 's new film Govinda Naam Mera got a release date. The makers of the film also release several posters of the said film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will also feature in the comedy film Govind Naam Mera. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official streaming date of Govinda Naam Mera is still awaited. But it is all set to stream on Disney + Hotstar.

The film is all set to release on 16 December 2022.