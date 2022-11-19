Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal & Kiara Advani Film Gets A Release Date

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani In Govinda Naam Mera
Vicky Kaushal 's new film Govinda Naam Mera got a release date. The makers of the film also release several posters of the said film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will also feature in the comedy film Govind Naam Mera. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official streaming date of Govinda Naam Mera is still awaited. But it is all set to stream on Disney + Hotstar.
The film is all set to release on 16 December 2022.
Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the poster as well. The caption of the post went as follows, "Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!"
Vicky also went to share a poster where he is seen having a gala time.
Kiara also shared a poster writing, "Come and say hi huku with Suku! 😍
#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec."
Bhumi also shared the same. It seems like she is playing the wife of the protagonist.
