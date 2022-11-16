Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Are Hilarious In 'Govinda Naam Mera' Promo Video

Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal In 'Govinda Naam Mera' Promo Video
(Photo: YouTube)
Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar released a hilarious promotional video for their upcoming film, Govinda Mera Naam. It seems that in the video Karan is pitching the idea of the movie to Vicky. And as Karan slowly discloses the plot of the film, Vicky gets more more unsure about the film.
Vicky took to Instagram to share the video and captioned the post with a quirky line. He went on to say, "Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena."
The video gave us an idea of what the film is going to be. Moreover, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will also feature in the comedy film Govind Naam Mera. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official streaming date of Govinda Naam Mera is still awaited. But it is all set to stream on Disney + Hotstar.
