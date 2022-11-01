ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & More Attend 'Phone Bhoot' Screening

Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot is all set to hit screens on 4 November.

Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, attended the special screening of her upcoming film in Mumbai last night. The event also had Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and more celebrities in attendance.

  • 01/07

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dadekar at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dadekar at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'.</p></div>
  • 02/07

    Vicky Kaushal at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Vicky Kaushal at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'</p></div>
  • 03/07

    Katrina Kaif at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Katrina Kaif at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'</p></div>
  • 04/07

    Mallika Sherawat at the screening.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Mallika Sherawat at the screening.</p></div>
  • 05/07

    Siddhant Chaturvedi at the screening. 

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Siddhant Chaturvedi at the screening.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 06/07

    Shakun Batra at the screening. 

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Shakun Batra at the screening.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 07/07

    Ritesh Sidhwani at 'Phone Bhoot' screening.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Ritesh Sidhwani at 'Phone Bhoot' screening.</p></div>
