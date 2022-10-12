'Four More Shots Please! 3' Trailer: Season 3 Brings More Drama & Fun
(Photo: YouTube)
Four More Shots Please is back for another season. The highly anticipated third season of the show is being produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Moreover, the third season of the Emmy-nominated Amazon Original is directed by well-known director Joyeeta Patpatia. The cast includes Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles.
The new season of the show is all set to bring in more drama, new love interests and a lot more fun. Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) are back with their will to achieve more and have fun while doing it. New characters have also been introduced to the show adding to the show.
The new season will also feature celebrated actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra, while Pratiek Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar and Simone Singh will reprise their respective roles
