Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Amazon Prime Show 'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 Gets A Release Date

Amazon Prime Show 'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 Gets A Release Date

The show brings back Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in lead roles.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Updated:

Four More Shots.

|

(Photo:Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Four More Shots.</p></div>

Four More Shots Please is back for another season. The highly anticipated third season of the show is being produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Moreover, the third season of the Emmy-nominated Amazon Original is directed by well-known director Joyeeta Patpatia. The cast includes Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles.

Kirti Kulhari posted the news captioning it with a, "Here’s to another season of calling our own shots… or maybe not?
#FourMoreShotsPlease S3, new season on Oct 21!"

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sayani Gupta also to Instagram to share the same post with the caption, "The cats out of the bag!"

The plot of the show centres around four friends who have different ambitions but their worlds align because of the setbacks that they have faced in their lives.

The new season will also feature celebrated actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra, while Pratiek Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar and Simone Singh will reprise their respective roles

Also ReadKirti Kulhari on Why She is Bored Playing Anjana in 'Four More Shots Please!'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 07 Oct 2022,07:38 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT