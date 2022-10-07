Amazon Prime Show 'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 Gets A Release Date

The plot of the show centres around four friends who have different ambitions but their worlds align because of the setbacks that they have faced in their lives.

The new season will also feature celebrated actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra, while Pratiek Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar and Simone Singh will reprise their respective roles