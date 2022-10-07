ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Prime Show 'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 Gets A Release Date

The show brings back Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in lead roles.

Four More Shots Please is back for another season. The highly anticipated third season of the show is being produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Moreover, the third season of the Emmy-nominated Amazon Original is directed by well-known director Joyeeta Patpatia. The cast includes Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles.

Kirti Kulhari posted the news captioning it with a, "Here’s to another season of calling our own shots… or maybe not?
#FourMoreShotsPlease S3, new season on Oct 21!"

Sayani Gupta also to Instagram to share the same post with the caption, "The cats out of the bag!"

The plot of the show centres around four friends who have different ambitions but their worlds align because of the setbacks that they have faced in their lives.

The new season will also feature celebrated actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra, while Pratiek Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar and Simone Singh will reprise their respective roles

