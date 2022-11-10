8 Binge-Worthy Dramas About Royal Families You Can Watch After 'The Crown'

After a wait of two years, The Crown Season 5 is finally here. The Golden Globe-winning period drama premiered on Netflix on 9 November and has already captured the attention of its devoted viewers. It is only natural if you binge-watched the entire season in one night out of excitement. If you're already missing the regal clothing, the 'Bri-ish' accent, and the magnificent historic sets, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Here are 8 shows about royal families that will help you fill the void: