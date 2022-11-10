8 Binge-Worthy Dramas About Royal Families You Can Watch After 'The Crown'

Stills from Becoming Elizabeth, The Crown, and Reign
After a wait of two years, The Crown Season 5 is finally here. The Golden Globe-winning period drama premiered on Netflix on 9 November and has already captured the attention of its devoted viewers. It is only natural if you binge-watched the entire season in one night out of excitement. If you're already missing the regal clothing, the 'Bri-ish' accent, and the magnificent historic sets, don't worry, we've got you covered!
Here are 8 shows about royal families that will help you fill the void:
A poster of Downton Abbey.
Julian Fellowes' compelling period drama, set in the early 1900s, is based on the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic helpers who serve them at their Yorkshire estate, called Downton Abbey. The show is set before the events of The Crown. Although it involves fictional characters and settings, the royal drama also depicts true events, including the sinking of the Titanic, through the eyes of its protagonists. If you've finished watching The Crown and miss hearing about family duties, the six-season-long upstairs/downstairs drama is perfect for you.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A still from The Great
Tony McNamara's satirical drama follows the story of a young Catherine the Great (played by Elle Fanning), who travels to Russia to get married to Emperor Peter III (played by Nicholas Hoult). However, she soon finds herself entangled in a world of rigid traditions and customs that she tries to rearrange. In order to do so and save her country from jeopardy, she devises a plan to overthrow her husband. Although The Great is rather loose with its historical accuracy, it's cleverly humorous and takes a lighter, comedic vein on the royal affairs of the Russian regality. If you enjoy watching shows about strong female monarchs and are bored of the seriousness of the royals, this is the show for you.
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
A still from Bridgerton.
Adapted from Julia Quinn's novel of the same name, Chris Van Dusen's Bridgerton is a historical-romance drama, filled with gossip and opulence to get you engrossed. Set in the competitive world of England's Regency era, the series explores the lives of the eight siblings of the eponymous Bridgerton family, as they seek marriage and romance in London's social season. The show also features Lady Whistledown, a columnist who writes salacious gossip about the scandalous lifestyles of the British aristocrats. It's safe to say that the show is almost like Gossip Girls, but with corsets and fancy headgears.
Where to watch: Netflix
A still from The White Queen
Adapted from Philippa Gregory's novel series titled The Cousin's War, The White Queen explores the journey of three powerful women — Anne Neville, Elizabeth Woodville and Margaret Beaufort during the pre-Tudor era. The trio battles their way to the throne during a series of English civil wars between the Lancaster and York households, called the War of the Roses. Unlike most male-dominated shows, the mini-series depicts historical conflicts from the perspective of women, demonstrating the long-lasting ramifications of their influence and power. If you're looking for some more feminine energy in the room, you will enjoy watching The White Queen.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A still from Victoria
This period drama takes an in-depth look at the life of a young, ill-prepared Princess Victoria (played by Jenna Coleman), ascending to the throne amid widespread skepticism. The three-season long series follows her journey as she develops into a powerful monarch while dealing with the tribulations of royal life. She soon marries Prince Albert (played by Tom Hughes), an outsider who struggles to find his place in the monarchy. The Emmy-nominated show brilliantly recounts important historical events and chronicles the life of Queen Victoria (Queen Elizabeth's great-great grandmother) who, like Queen Elizabeth, steps into power early on.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A still from The Tudors
Created by Michael Hirst, The Tudors explores the journey of Tudor dynasty's King Henry VIII (played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who ruled England from 1509 to 1547. The series manages to take you through his six scandalous marriages. Although the show is a sexed-up rendition of history, it keeps its audience engaged with its compelling storyline. The show also stars Henry Cavill, Anne Boleyn, Annabelle Wallis, and Sarah Bolger among others. If you thought the Windsors had issues, you should definitely watch The Tudors.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A still from Reign
Created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie SenGupta, Reign is a romantic historical drama based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots (played by Adelaide Kane), who rose to prominence in the 16th century in France. The show follows her struggles to overcome political and romantic hardships, as she tries to strike a balance between the matters of the state and her heart. Despite its inaccuracies, Reign offers plenty of royal intrigue and grandeur, which makes it ideal for The Crown fans looking for a more dramatic historical show to binge-watch.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A still from Becoming Elizabeth
Anya Reiss' period drama is set after the death of King Henry VIII. It explores the journey of his daughter, Queen Elizabeth I's formative years as an orphaned teenager who gets embroiled in the diplomatic and sexual politics of the court while vying for the throne. With a stellar ensemble, the eight-episode series keeps you captivated with its strong storyline and exceptional dialogues. If you are a fan of history, this show gives you an accurate account of the past.
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
