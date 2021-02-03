Golden Globes 2021: Schitt's Creek, MANK, The Crown Nominated

On Wednesday, 3 February, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson disclosed the nominees.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations were announced virtually. The award ceremony will take place on 28 February on NBC. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills. Nominees will join from various locations around the world.

In addition to the categories announced, 2021 Golden Globes will honour Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award.

Take a look at the nominations: