Here Are The Confirmed Contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT.
Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT had its premiere on Voot on Sunday, 8 August. A prelude to Bigg Boss 15, the digital version will stream for six weeks, and top performers will get an opportunity to become a part of Salman Khan's reality show.
Apart from an hour-long episode, for the first time, the audience will have 24×7 live access to the housemates.
The first episode introduced all the contestants who will be fighting for the trophy. Take a look at who all they are:
Raqesh Bapat.
Raqesh Bapat is an actor and model. He is known for his work in films such as Tum Bin (2001), Vrundavan (2016), Savita Damodar Paranjape (2018) and television shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar (2005-2008), Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2010-2012) and Qubool Hai (2014).
Zeeshan Khan.
Zeeshan Khan is known for the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. He was recently in news after he decided to board a flight in a bathrobe. He had shared a video on his YouTube channel. However, an Air India staff member didn't allow him to fly.
Millind Gaba.
Millind Gaba is a Punjabi singer. He rose to fame with his Punjabi singles and has also worked for Bollywood numbers of multi starrer movies Welcome Back and Housefull 3.
Nishant Bhat.
Nishant Bhat is a choreographer by profession. He had collaborated with Madhuri Dixit for her online dance classes. Nishant was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for three seasons. Then he joined Super Dancer, which he quit to feature in Bigg Boss OTT.
Karan Nath.
Karan Nath is an actor. He is best known for his role in Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa in 2002. In 2009, Nath appeared in Tera Kya Hoga Johnny which was his last release for a decade. He next appeared in Guns of Banaras, which released on 28 February 2020.
Pratik Sahejpal.
Delhi boy Pratik Sehajpal made his entry in the entertainment industry with the dating reality show Love School. He took part in the third season. Pratik is a law graduate from Amity Law School. He had also auditioned for Roadies Xtreme in 2018 but couldn’t impress the judges. He then participated in Ace of Space and stood second.
Shamita Shetty.
Shamita Shetty is an actor as well as an interior designer. She made her film debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan's film Mohabbatein in 2000. From films such as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Zeher, Bewafaa to the web show Yo Ke Hua Bro, Shamita has tried her hands at many things.
Shamita is not new to reality shows. The actor was a contestant in Bigg Boss in 2009. She entered on the first day and left on the 34th day. She later participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019.
Urfi Javed.
Urfi Javed made her debut on television with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.
From 2016 to 2017, she played Chhaya in Chandra Nandini and then portrayed the role of Aarti in Meri Durga. She was also a part of Daayan.
Neha Bhasin.
Neha Bhasin is known for her songs such as 'Jag ghoomeya', 'Swag se swagat' and 'Dhunki' among many others. Talking about choosing Bigg Boss OTT Neha said in a statement, "My fans would be able to see me and become happier and those who aren't my fans or haven't been able to become my fan yet, with them too I would be able to establish a connection."
Moose Jattana is a social activist. She stays in Australia but has her roots in Punjab.
Akshara Singh.
Akshara is an actor who has primarily featured in Bhojpuri films. She is known for her roles in films like action drama Tabadala, political drama Sarkar Raj and Satya. She is one of the highest-paid actors in Bhojpuri cinema.
Divya Agarwal.
Divya started her career as a junior artist with Karan Johar’s movie Student of The Year. She has been a part of several reality shows like Splitsvilla and Ace of Space.
Ridhima Pandit.
Ridhima is an actor and model. She is known for her character Rajni in Life OK's Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. In 2019, she participated Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the second runner-up. The same year she worked in a comedy and game show titled Khatra Khatra Khatra.
