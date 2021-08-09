Bigg Boss OTT: Here's How You Can Watch Karan Johar's Reality Show for Free

Popular Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss is back, but this time in a new format. The show has been launched as Bigg Boss OTT (over the top). The OTT version of the show was launched on Sunday, 8 August 2021, and is hosted by Karan Johar. The show can be steamed on OTT platform Voot.

Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the show is a prelude to the 15th season TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The digital version will go on for six weeks.