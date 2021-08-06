Bigg Boss OTT Confirmed Contestants: Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan to Take Part
Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT, which will premiere on Voot on 8 August.
With Bigg Boss OTT scheduled to begin this weekend, the team has been sharing teasers about the contestants who will be a part of the show. The show will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Twelve contestants will be taking part in the digital version, fighting for the trophy for 12 weeks.
Bigg Boss OTT makers have shared teasers of Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan and Bollywood actor Karan Nath.
Zeeshan was recently in news after he decided to board a flight in a bathrobe. He had shared a video on his YouTube channel. However, an Air India staff member didn't allow him to fly.
Another teaser featured Karan Nath. Karan has starred in films such as Paagalpan, Sssshhh... and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.
Recently, singer Neha Bhasin was confirmed as the first contestant. As per an article by The Indian Express, Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, television stars Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat, Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed and MTV star Pratik Sehajpal have also been confirmed.
Speaking about the show, Karan Johar had said in a statement, "Being a fan of the show, I'm excited about the new elements we've introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I'm eagerly waiting to see the viewers' participation in the show that takes over the top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I'm also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."
