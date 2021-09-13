Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Calls Out Raqesh Bapat's 'Sexist' Remark

Karan also expressed his objection and asked for an explanation. Raqesh told Karan that he was only referring to physical strength and didn't mean anything else. However, Karan refused to buy this and said, “I am very sorry to say but the remark was sexist. Let me tell you this, if push comes to shove Shamita (Shetty) can kick your a** and Neha(Bhasin) can also kick your a** and Divya(Agarwal) can kick everybody’s a**.”

Karan said that we live in the 21st century, and these kind of comments cannot be tolerated.

Raqesh attempted to explain by saying, ”I did not mean to hurt anyone. I live in a house full of women and I know what strength is and where it comes from.”

Karan added that he wants Raqesh to learn a lesson from this. “I don’t want to be a part of the cancel culture. A number of men have told me that I am not a man enough, and believe me these things are hurtful. However, I don’t want to cancel those men. I want to make you (Raqesh) understand through this show that this is wrong”.