Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Reveals Her First Boyfriend Died in an Accident

Shamita Shetty speaks about her first boyfriend on Bigg Boss OTT.
Bigg Boss OTT housemates Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship is going through a tough time. They have been arguing with each other a lot on the show. Amidst this turmoil, Shamita has revealed that her first boyfriend passed away in a car accident.
In a live feed from the show, Shamita confided in fellow contestant Neha Bhasin, and spoke about her past relationship.
“For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn't allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together,” Shamita broke down while speaking about the incident. While Neha tried to console her, she also attempted to reason with her about Raqesh.
Shamita and Raqesh have been a 'connection' ever since the show began. Through the weeks both have hinted that they are attracted to each other. Recently, Shamita admitted that she likes Raqesh but feels he is a little indecisive.
