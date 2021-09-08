Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Reveals Her First Boyfriend Died in an Accident

Bigg Boss OTT housemates Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship is going through a tough time. They have been arguing with each other a lot on the show. Amidst this turmoil, Shamita has revealed that her first boyfriend passed away in a car accident.

In a live feed from the show, Shamita confided in fellow contestant Neha Bhasin, and spoke about her past relationship.