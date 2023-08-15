Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja on People Calling Mahesh Bhatt's Behaviour Inappropriate

Pooja Bhatt was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
YouTuber and wild card contestant Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT on Monday, 14 August. During the grand finale, actor-director Pooja Bhatt became the first of the five finalists to be evicted from the house.
Earlier this month, Pooja Bhatt's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt visited the Bigg Boss house and met the contestants. However, many on social media raised objections with his exchange with Manisha Rani. Speaking to News18 about this Pooja said, "I have realised that people want to see the world in their respective way. If people found Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house inappropriate, then I feel their minds are inappropriate. I feel that the contestants, especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with him. I could hardly spend time with him."
Pooja also said that her journey in the show has been eventful. “We have been used to hair and make-up, or using filters. I stayed inside the house without emotional, physical and mental make-up. I have learned to adapt to having so less things, including no television, phone, and even limited food. At 51, I believe I have proved that age is just a number by surviving the entire season inside. I would recommend my contemporaries to come and taste life in Bigg Boss."
