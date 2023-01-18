Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' Gets a Release Date; Netflix Releases New Teaser

Alia Bhatt in a still from Heart of Stone.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's upcoming movie Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, the international spy thriller stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.
On Wednesday, 18 January, the OTT platform dropped a new teaser of the film on social media and announced its release date.
Sharing a video compilation of promos from all the Netflix original films that are scheduled for a 2023 release, the OTT platform tweeted, "Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023!"
Here, take a look:
Besides her Hollywood debut, Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
Both films are likely to hit the silver screens in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)