Alia Bhatt Shares First Look Of Her First Hollywood Film 'Heart of Stone'

This is her first Hollywood venture. She was last seen in, Brahmastra which is a box office success and was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and has been appreciated for its vfx.

Heart of Stone, on the other hand, is directed by Tom Harper and is an espionage thriller which follows the narrative of Rachel Stone. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.