AR Rahman's Maajja Criticised for 'Not Paying' Rapper Arivu for 'Enjoy Enjaami'

Just hours after Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith called out Rolling Stone India for not featuring rapper and singer Arivu on their cover, allegations have surfaced that the AR Rahman backed music platform Maajja did not pay the rapper for his work in the viral track Enjoy Enjaami.



Well known personalities from the film industry have questioned Maajja on social media. Sources close to the rapper told The Quint that the company has called for a meeting with Arivu on Thursday. The singer has not responded to The Quint’s calls.

In response to a tweet by Dalit writer and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence, Noel Kirthiraj, one of the owners of Maajja said, “Maajja's ethos is to empower artists with rights to their songs. This is to eliminate precisely this practice of artists giving up rights for a nominal fee. Artists own the rights and share the revenue earned on an ongoing basis, instead of a token payment. No artists were paid.”

Sources told The Quint that terms of payment will be discussed this week after which both parties would issue a statement.