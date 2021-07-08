Namma Stories: Arivu, SIRI and Others Shine In Netflix's South Anthem

The anthem highlights some of Indian cinema's legendary and top artistes who hail from the South, including Umashree, Deepika Padukone, and Ricky Kej. The music is composed by Kartik Shah and the video is produced by Supari Studios. Akshay Sundher takes on the directing.

South India has long been a hub for rap artists who've used their voice for social change. Likewise, 'Namma Stories' uses the cadence of Dravidian rap matched with each artist's deeply personal connection to their homeland.

Netflix recently announced its renewed focus on South Indian stories with a Narcos meme featuring Pablo Escobar in a mundu.

The video also featured some of the South Indian gems in Netflix's repertoire (consider it a recommendation of sorts), including Pettai, Miss India, Navarasa, Mersal, and Jagame Thandiram.