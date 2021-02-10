‘Who Is the Next Corpse?’ TN’s Arivu Raps for Farmers’ Protest

Since 26 November 2020, the borders of Delhi have been witnessing a huge agitation by farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, protesting against the recently passed farm bills. These bills lay the framework for allowing farmers to sell produce “without middlemen”, claims the Union government. The farmers, however, fear that the laws are an excuse to do away with their markets which offer Minimum Support Price.

Arivu asks, “Why can’t we just listen to the farmers? We romanticise agriculture as the backbone of our country but we are ignoring them and that’s why there is a vacuum and no honest dialogue.”

The song goes on to ask:

“Where is our land?”

It further notes, “Inflation is raging

and the price is not coming down

We toil with our blood and sweat

Are these laws meant to suck the life out of us?

A handful of rice has millions of stories

All that is being ignored due to greed

Just romanticising their hard work

Our granary has turned into graveyard.”