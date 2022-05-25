The Gray Man Trailer: Watch Ryan Gosling, Dhanush In Action-Packed Thriller

The film is Netflix's most ambitious original project yet. The film is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo who had previously broken box office records with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The film is the first instalment of the 10 part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).

The Gray Man will release in select theatres on 15 July and will head to Netflix on 22 July.

