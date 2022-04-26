The Gray Man: First Look of Ryan Gosling and Dhanush Starrer

The official look of Netflix’s The Gray Man is out. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.

The film the first instalment of the 10 part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).