The Gray Man: First Look of Ryan Gosling and Dhanush Starrer
Check out the first look of the Dhanush and Ryan Gosling starrer, 'The Gray Man'.
The official look of Netflix’s The Gray Man is out. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.
The film the first instalment of the 10 part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).
Chris took to Instagram to share the first look of his character. He captioned it, “Lloyd Hansen (The Russo brothers knocked this one out of the park!)”
The first look of other cast members –Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page were also shared
Dhanush's first look was also released and captioned, "THE FIRST LOOK OF
@dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI"
It is supposedly Netflix's most ambitious original project yet. The film is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo who had previously broken box office records with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Gray Man is all set to release on 15 July 2022 and heading to Netflix on 22 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.