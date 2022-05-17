Netflix Considers Live Streaming After Losing 2 Lakh Paid Subscribers

Taking a leaf from the TV playbook, Netflix is reportedly working on a live streaming option for an upcoming batch of stand-up specials and unscripted shows.

This comes after the world's largest streaming platform lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, sending its shares plummeting as much as 40 percent.

The feature is in its early stages of development, Netflix confirmed to Deadline. It could enable live voting and allow the platform to broadcast live shows, like the reunion recently held by the real estate reality show Selling Sunset.

The platform could also bring back its live stand-up show, Netflix Is a Joke, an in-person event held in Los Angeles in April-May, featuring over 130 comedians, including Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld.