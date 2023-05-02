Salman Khan Drops Hilarious Video Promoting 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume is all set to release in India on 5 May. The highly-anticipated film is also being promoted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Marvel's Instagram page uploaded a fun video of Salman enjoying a clip from the film.
In the video, Salman's humourous take on Groot's antics will leave you in splits. He is seen mimicking Groot's speaking style and rather than saying "I am Groot" he says, "I am Salman." The video is staged at a press conference and Salman is being asked the same old dull questions but his reaction to these questions is hilarious.
Take a look at the video here:
The caption read: "I am... naam toh suna hi hoga 😎 @beingsalmankhan Swagat karo Guardians ka on May 5th 🖐only in cinemas. #GOTGVol3
Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Book tickets now!"
