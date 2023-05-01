ADVERTISEMENT

'I Myself Am Scared These Days': Actor Salman Khan on Receiving Death Threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spoke on TV show 'Aap ki Adalat' about receiving death threats.

The Quint
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up in an interview about receiving alleged death threats and the beefed-up security around him.

Speaking on the show 'Aap ki Adalat', Khan said that there is a problem regarding his safety in India, but that he was completely safe in Dubai – where the interview was conducted.

"I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (When I am here there is no need for anything, it's totally safe. Inside India there is a little problem)," the actor said.

He also spoke about the restrictions imposed in his life after he received a threat letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

"Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people," he told journalist Rajat Sharma.

Khan has been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai Police amid the death threats. He had also reportedly purchased a bulletproof car for his travel needs.

"I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days," the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor added.

Recently, a teenager was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening Khan over a phone call. The call was made to the Mumbai Police on 10 April, during which the teenager said that he would "eliminate" the superstar on 30 April.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Topics:  Salman Khan 

