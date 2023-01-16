Critics Choice Awards: 'RRR' Wins For Best Foreign Language Film & Best Song

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Critics Choice Awards: 'RRR' Wins For Best Foreign Language Film & Best Song

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' was nominated for five Critics Choice Awards.
RRR bagged two awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

RRR made history, yet again, by winning two awards at the Critics Choice Awards on 16 January 2023. The film won in two categories, ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was nominated for five Critics Choice Awards, including 'Best Picture', 'Best Director' and 'Best Visual Effects'. 

The official Twitter page for Critics Choice Awards posted a tweet stating – “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards”

The page also posted a reel, captioning the post, "Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie!"

'Naatu Naatu' competed with songs by Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga in the ‘Best Song’ category. In the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category, it competed with movies like All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave. 

Earlier last week, the film won the prestigious Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song' for its celebrated track 'Naatu Naatu'. The song is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

RRR stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

