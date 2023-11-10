Joram, Perfect Days: Films That Stood Out at Dharamshala Film Festival 2023

After screening over 90 films from more than 40 countries, the 12th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival, founded by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, came to an end on 7 November.

Amid the many interesting feature films, documentaries and shorts, there were some that touched people beyond geography, languages, race and margins.

Here are seven films that have stood out for us – making us believe, question, and most importantly, think.