'Three of Us' Review: A Serene, Thought-Provoking Walk Down Memory Lane

After Shailaja Patankar (Shefali Shah) learns that she will s0on lose her memory, she decides to go back to the small town in Konkan where she grew up; her earliest memories are the ones she wants to reconcile with before she, in a way, loses herself. Her husband Dipankar Patankar (Swanand Kirkire) accompanies her on this journey and is troubled by the entry of her former friend (and the one-that-got-away) Pradeep Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).

As Shailaja and Pradeep roam the streets of their town, reminiscing, and often hinting at what used to be and what could have been, a part beautiful and part painful picture of Shailaja’s past is painted.