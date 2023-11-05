‘Tora’s Husband’ Review: A Pandemic Story That is All Heart

Back in 2020, when I had moved back home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, I had a political spat with a close friend. It wasn’t as much of a falling out as the realisation that maybe you can love someone (because that’s what you’ve known all your life) and still not like them sometimes.

This realisation returned to me as I sat in a school auditorium filled with cinephiles as we all watched Rima Das’ 2022 feature narrative Tora’s Husband at the 12th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival.

With a momentous run at multiple festivals (the film premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival) and a brief stint in the theatres, Das’ Assamese feature starring Tarali Kalita Das as Tora and Abhijit Das as Jaan touches your heart in endearing ways that you wouldn’t have expected.