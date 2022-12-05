Keanu Reeves Looks Deadly In New 'John Wick 4' Poster

Keanu Reeves in and as John Wick in the new trailer for the fourth instalment of John Wick.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
A new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 has been unveiled. The fourth film in the franchise is a sequel to the 2019 film John Wick Chapter 3. The highly anticipated sequel is back with its slick action sequences.
The new poster for the film shows Keanu Reeves intensely looking at the camera. The Lionsgate Twitter handle unveiled the poster writing, "His time is up. #JohnWick4 - in theaters & IMAX March 24."
A teaser was released during the San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser gave us a glimpse into the clash between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen's character. Later a trailer was also released giving us a peek into the new world of John Wick.
The film also stars Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.
On the other end, some of the previous cast members who are all set to return are, Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon.
The film will be released in theatres on 24 March 2023.
