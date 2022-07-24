ADVERTISEMENT

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Pays Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on 11 November 2022.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Pays Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
i

The first teaser for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped on Saturday. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and will be the first film after the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer for the film was dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser throws light on a post-Chadwick Boseman world. It also acts as a moving tribute to the late actor.

In one of the scenes from the teaser, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda declares, “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone."

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, told the Comic-Con crowd during the trailer launch, “The film is a blessing, we’ve all grown so much as a family with our characters. We’re so honoured to bring this movie to you guys and honour big bro at the same time.”

The film also stars Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli in important roles.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on 11 November 2022 in in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read

'Ms Marvel': In Kamala Khan, We Trust, Through Kamala Khan, We Hope

'Ms Marvel': In Kamala Khan, We Trust, Through Kamala Khan, We Hope

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×