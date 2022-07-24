'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Pays Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on 11 November 2022.
The first teaser for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped on Saturday. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and will be the first film after the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020.
The trailer for the film was dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser throws light on a post-Chadwick Boseman world. It also acts as a moving tribute to the late actor.
In one of the scenes from the teaser, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda declares, “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone."
Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, told the Comic-Con crowd during the trailer launch, “The film is a blessing, we’ve all grown so much as a family with our characters. We’re so honoured to bring this movie to you guys and honour big bro at the same time.”
The film also stars Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli in important roles.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on 11 November 2022 in in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.