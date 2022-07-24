Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019John Wick 4 Teaser: Keanu Reeves Is Back With Yet Another Slick Action-Thriller

John Wick 4 Teaser: Keanu Reeves Is Back With Yet Another Slick Action-Thriller

The film is set to hit the theatres on 24 March 2023.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

John Wick 4

|

(Photo: IMDb)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>John Wick 4</p></div>

The first teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped. The fourth film in the franchise is a sequel to the 2019 film John Wick Chapter 3. The highly anticipated sequel is back with its slick action sequences. The teaser gave us a glimpse into the clash between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen's character.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser was first showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con. The film will see Wick training as he goes on a war against the High Table. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski.

The film also stars Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.

On the other end, some of the previous cast members who are all set to return are, Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon.

The film will be released in theatres on 24 March 2023.

Also ReadMarvel Studios Announce 'Avengers: Secret Wars' & Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT