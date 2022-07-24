John Wick 4 Teaser: Keanu Reeves Is Back With Yet Another Slick Action-Thriller

The teaser was first showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con. The film will see Wick training as he goes on a war against the High Table. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski.

The film also stars Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.

On the other end, some of the previous cast members who are all set to return are, Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon.

The film will be released in theatres on 24 March 2023.