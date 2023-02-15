Lady Gaga's First Look From 'Joker' Sequel Unveiled

Gaga is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to Joker.

Joker was originally supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated film generated over a billion dollars globally, a sequel was announced. The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's notorious foe. Moreover, the film also earned Joaquin Phoenix the best actor Oscar.

The film is going to release in theatres on 4 October 2024. It comes exactly five years after the first film was released.