'Joker 2' Starring Joaquin Phoenix Gets A Release Date

The second instalment of the hit film, Joker is all set to be called Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is going to release in theatres on 4 October 2024. The film comes exactly five years after the first film was released.
Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated film generated over a billion dollars globally, a sequel was announced. Phoenix also earned an Oscar for the same.
The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's notorious foe. The aesthetic of the film was largely gritty but it might change in the second film. Although, not much is known about the present film.
Moreover, the story centres around the wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, who finds himself becoming dejected due to his circumstance and turns to becoming a killer. The film is set in the fictional metropolis of Gotham City.
