'Joker 2' Starring Joaquin Phoenix Gets A Release Date

The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's notorious foe. The aesthetic of the film was largely gritty but it might change in the second film. Although, not much is known about the present film.

Moreover, the story centres around the wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, who finds himself becoming dejected due to his circumstance and turns to becoming a killer. The film is set in the fictional metropolis of Gotham City.