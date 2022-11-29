IFFI 2022 Winners List: 'I Have Electric Dreams' Wins Best Film

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IFFI 2022 Winners List: 'I Have Electric Dreams' Wins Best Film

Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro won top honours for best acting.
A still from I Have Electric Dreams

(Photo: Twitter)

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) announced its winners, on Monday, during the closing ceremony. The festival, which was held in Goa, gave the Spanish coming-of-age drama I Have Electric Dreams the Golden Peacock award and Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro won top honours for acting.

During the closing ceremony, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, “IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI refined our senses. IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old.”

Here is a look at the winners of the film festival:

Best Film – I Have Electric Dreams

Best Director – Nader Saeivar, No End

Best Actor (Male) – Vahid Mobasheri, No End

Best Actor (Female) – Daniela Marin Navarro, I Have Electric Dreams

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director – Asimina Proedrou’s Behind the Haystacks

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz, When The Waves Are Gone

Special Mention to a Debut Feature Film of a Director – Praveen Kandregula’s Cinema Bandi

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar’s Nargesi

Indian Film Personality of the Year – Chiranjeevi

