'Propaganda, Vulgar Movie': IFFI Jury Member Criticises 'The Kashmir Files'
Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid said the jury was "disturbed" watching the movie.
Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker and jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, condemned Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, calling it a "propoganda, vulgar movie”. He added that the jury was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the festival. The special screening was attended by Anupam Kher, who also stars in the movie.
"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that's inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion", Lapid said.
