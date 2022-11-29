'No Matter How Big the Lie is': Anupam Kher Reacts to IFFI Jury Head's Remarks

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to IFFI jury chief's comments on The Kashmir Files. On Monday, 28 November, Israeli filmmaker and IFFI (International Film Festival of India) Goa head Nadav Lapid criticised the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, calling it a "propaganda, vulgar" film.

Soon after Lapid's remarks went viral, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a few pictures, which includes stills from The Kashmir Files. His tweet in Hindi translates as, "No matter how big the lie is, it's always small in comparison to the truth (sic)." He, however, did not mention Lapid's name in his tweet.