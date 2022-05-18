Before Deepika, Here Are 8 Indian Celebs Who Served as Jury Members at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is an esteemed event held annually. It showcases films across genres, including documentaries, from across the globe. Some of the year's best films have their world premieres at Cannes.

Every year, a jury selects the film that will receive the festival's highest honour, the Palme d'Or. Members of the 'Feature Films' jury are chosen from all over the world.

This year, Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at Cannes. She will be entering the list of Indian celebrities who have been part of the jury.

Let's take a look at some other Indian celebrities who have served as jury members at the Cannes over the years.