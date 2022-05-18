Cannes 2022: ‘Neither Film nor OTT Is Eating Into the Other,' Says Deepika

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, weighed in on the theatre vs OTT debate. “I don’t think the two things are mutually exclusive. Today I have the option as an audience to sit at home and watch the movie and also go to a theatre and have that experience as well. I don’t think one is eating into the other,” Deepika said.
She added, “Have filmmakers had to adapt? Yes. Maybe in the kind of stories we tell. Maybe in the formats we tell them in. Maybe if you’re making a film for an OTT platform, maybe the kind of story you’re telling, the scale of it might vary a little."
Talking about being a part of the jury, Deepika told ANI, “It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude.”
For her look, Deepika opted for the Bengal Tiger couture saree conceptualised by Sabyasachi. The brand shared pictures of her look on Instagram and wrote, “Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery.”
The saree is part of the Aakash Tara collection and the stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of ‘India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier’.
