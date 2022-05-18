Cannes 2022: ‘Neither Film nor OTT Is Eating Into the Other,' Says Deepika

Talking about being a part of the jury, Deepika told ANI, “It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude.”

For her look, Deepika opted for the Bengal Tiger couture saree conceptualised by Sabyasachi. The brand shared pictures of her look on Instagram and wrote, “Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery.”