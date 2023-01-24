'Here's to India': Guneet Monga on 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Nomination

Producer Monga took to social media to express her excitement upon her film's Oscar nomination. Sharing the big news with her fans, she penned a heartfelt note for The Elephant Whisperers' cast and crew.

In her note, she wrote, "The Elephant Whisperers is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. I am beyond grateful for @kartikigonsalves (the Director), who discovered this sacred bond and trusted us with the story so pure and surreal.

"Today's nomination strengthens my faith in stories with heart and people who tirelessly submit themselves to a larger vision. It is truly for them! It is the innocence and honesty that transcended these boundaries and made The Elephant Whisperers travel from a small quaint town of Ooty to the biggest stage of Cinema!

"This journey has also been about the representation and making our country proud. So here's to India, and here's to all of us."

Here, take a look: