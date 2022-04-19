Is 'Harry Potter' Legacy Ruining 'The Fantastic Beasts' Franchise?

Harry Potter, the character and the books, are the ‘chosen one’ when it comes to IP (for screenwriters ‘intellectual property’ also translates to work that is converted into films). The appeal of the Harry Potter books was immense and it resulted in a worldwide phenomenon with the bespectacled character reaching almost every kid’s bookshelf.

With a craze like that, it was no surprise that Warner Bros. chose to bank on the spin-off Fantastic Beasts series but the reception to the series can, for the lack of better word, be described as lukewarm. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore released on 8 April and it currently has a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes.